Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $228.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

