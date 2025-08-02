Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after buying an additional 724,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,416,000 after acquiring an additional 312,878 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,991,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $428.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.66 and a 200-day moving average of $354.36. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.33.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

