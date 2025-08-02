Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,038 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.6%

GE opened at $269.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $274.94. The stock has a market cap of $285.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Get Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.