GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $843,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $221,297,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,559,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,315 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

