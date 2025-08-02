Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 5th

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, October 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK opened at $21.49 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 75.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

