Gildan Activewear Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$70.55 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$52.77 and a 12 month high of C$79.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The firm has a market cap of C$7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.