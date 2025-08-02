Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 191,005 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 191,005 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $40.04 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

