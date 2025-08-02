Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 984.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.