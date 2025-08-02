Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $535.54 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $579.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $531.30 and a 200-day moving average of $471.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.