Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

