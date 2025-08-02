First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Ralph R. Kauten Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) Director Ralph R. Kauten bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,336.80. This represents a 50.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 million. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,917,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Featured Stories

