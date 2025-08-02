Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 1,314 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average is $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.85.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

