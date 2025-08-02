Financial Review: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) & Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yum! Brands and Giggles N’ Hugs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 13 10 0 2.43 Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Yum! Brands presently has a consensus target price of $159.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Yum! Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 18.42% -20.80% 24.37% Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Yum! Brands and Giggles N’ Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of -1.68, meaning that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and Giggles N’ Hugs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $7.55 billion 5.35 $1.49 billion $5.02 28.97 Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

