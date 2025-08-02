Financial Comparison: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works and DFI Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 4 14 0 2.78 DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus target price of $42.19, suggesting a potential upside of 49.87%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 11.10% -47.44% 15.18% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bath & Body Works and DFI Retail Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.31 billion 0.82 $798.00 million $3.75 7.51 DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DFI Retail Group.

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bath & Body Works pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats DFI Retail Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

