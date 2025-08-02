Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

