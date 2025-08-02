Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 140.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $436.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.81.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 22.95%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

