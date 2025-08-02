Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 208,217 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,217 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 665.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,611 shares of company stock worth $51,602,943 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.48.

PINS opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

