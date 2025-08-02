Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,805 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Biogen by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 81,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 3.1%

Biogen stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.