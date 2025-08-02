Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 4th

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a 33.3% increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $315.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.