Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,585,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 270,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Viking had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 128.44%. The business had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

