Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISEP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1%

ISEP stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $31.51.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

