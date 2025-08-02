Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,294 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at $66,386,789.20. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

