Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92,187 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

