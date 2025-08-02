Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

