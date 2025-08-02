Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.43 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,565.68. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $483.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.01 and its 200 day moving average is $533.35. The stock has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.