Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 691,604 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $154.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.74, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $160.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

