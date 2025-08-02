Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,615.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,234 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,328.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 212,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 203,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 877,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 196,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 454,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 194,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 189,844 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

