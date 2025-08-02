Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,358 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 995,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 438,388 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3,749.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 424,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 413,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 382,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,946,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 188.26% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.