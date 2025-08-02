Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 130 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 2.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.3%

CHRW opened at $113.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $116.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.