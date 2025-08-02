Eastern Bank Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 145.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670 over the last three months. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $189.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.99 and a 1-year high of $198.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

