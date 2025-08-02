Eastern Bank Buys 659 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 51,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $108.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.