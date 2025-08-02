Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lowered by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Dover by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

