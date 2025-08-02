Dominion Energy Inc. (D) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, September 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.
Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.
Dominion Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:D opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
