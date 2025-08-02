Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Docusign by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Docusign by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.