Davis R M Inc. Sells 193 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 77.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

