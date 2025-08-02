Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,027,479.15. This trade represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $203.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.10 and a 52-week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

