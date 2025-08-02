Cwm LLC Invests $65,000 in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:KMID)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:KMID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 89,743 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $353,000.
Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%
NYSEARCA KMID opened at $24.48 on Friday. Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 million and a PE ratio of 30.72.
Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (KMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in mid-cap companies with sustainable advantages, strong management, and low financial risk, primarily focusing on US stocks. The fund aims for long-term growth of capital.
