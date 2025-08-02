Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $693,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,641.16. The trade was a 89.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

