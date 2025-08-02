Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 4.8%

APO opened at $138.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.