Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

NYSE:CFR opened at $123.99 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

