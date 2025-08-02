Critical Survey: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) versus Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagegroup has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 4.51% 15.57% 6.43% Pagegroup N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CBIZ and Pagegroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBIZ and Pagegroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pagegroup 0 3 0 1 2.50

CBIZ presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.29%. Given CBIZ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBIZ is more favorable than Pagegroup.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and Pagegroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $2.16 billion 1.56 $41.04 million $1.74 35.48 Pagegroup $2.22 billion 0.54 $36.35 million N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagegroup.

Summary

CBIZ beats Pagegroup on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ



CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Pagegroup



PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

