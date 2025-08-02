Contrasting Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xometry and 3Dx Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 2 6 0 2.56 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than 3Dx Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $545.53 million 2.89 -$50.40 million ($0.99) -31.38 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 4.79 -$560,000.00 ($0.01) -1.26

This table compares Xometry and 3Dx Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

3Dx Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3Dx Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and 3Dx Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -8.52% -8.30% -3.83% 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Xometry has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

