Comparing Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ATRenew and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alarum Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.56%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than ATRenew.

ATRenew has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew 0.73% 8.91% 6.38% Alarum Technologies 15.53% 27.47% 20.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATRenew and Alarum Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $2.24 billion 0.34 -$1.13 million $0.07 44.57 Alarum Technologies $30.58 million 2.80 $5.78 million $0.67 18.19

Alarum Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATRenew. Alarum Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATRenew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats ATRenew on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

