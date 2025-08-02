Commerce Bank Sells 6,016 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.56 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

