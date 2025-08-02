Commerce Bank Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $295.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

