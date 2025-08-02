Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,062 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Sysco by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

