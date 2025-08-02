Commerce Bank Has $16.67 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after buying an additional 1,403,561 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,791,000 after buying an additional 1,005,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,753,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,057,452,000 after acquiring an additional 363,879 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $125.89 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

