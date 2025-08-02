Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,224 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.77.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

