Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.
Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 74.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Cohen & Steers Price Performance
Shares of CNS opened at $72.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $110.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNS
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.