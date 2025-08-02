Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 74.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CNS opened at $72.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

