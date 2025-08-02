Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $115,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,870. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,920. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,285,069. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

